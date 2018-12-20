Weight Loss: 5 High-Protein Winter Recipes To Cut Belly Fat

Protein-rich foods are an intrinsic component of an ideal weight loss diet. According to experts around the world, protein is one of the essential nutrients to lose weight. Protein helps induce satiety and also helps regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less. When you are full for longer, you crave less. When you crave less, you are less likely to binge on other fattening foods around. In winters, we tend to crave more as our body signals our brain that it needs more food to stay warm. This is one of the reasons why it is tough to lose weight, especially in winters. In this list, we have compiled our favourite warm and protein-rich winter recipes that you can try at home and manage weight loss naturally.

High-Protein Winter Recipes To Try At Home:

1. Chicken Soup

Spending our nippy evenings with a warm cup of chicken soup is one of our favourite things to do in winters. Chicken is a lean source of protein, making it a much better bet for weight loss as it is less fattening than red meat. You can flavour your soup with winter veggies like spinach and carrot. Make sure you have clear soup and not the creamy versions.

(Also Read: Weight Loss: This High Protein Soup Is Your Ultimate Winter Weapon To Cut Belly Fat)

Weight Loss: You can flavour your soup with winter veggies like spinach and carrot

2. Quinoa Couscous And Beetroot Tikki

Quinoa, the pseudo grain is gaining immense popularity in India for its high protein and nutritive profile. The best part about quinoa is that it is a complete source of protein, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids. This delicious melt-in-mouth tikki also includes beetroot, spinach and oats.

3. Orange Tofu Dumplings

For vegans, it may get a little tough to hunt for enough protein sources. In addition to meat, they refrain from consuming dairy too. Tofu is an excellent vegan source of protein. This guilt-free preparation combines goodness of mashed tofu, wheat rava, orange zest, spinach, mushroom and delicious prunes. There, we saw you slurping!

4. Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie

Start your day with this protein-packed smoothie bursting with goodness of fresh apples, chia seeds and yogurt. This sumptuous and filling smoothie makes for an ideal post-workout snack.

5. Ayurvedic Khichdi

India's most popular comfort food with Ayurvedic magic of turmeric and black pepper. Packed with protein-rich goodness of moong dal, this sumptuous one-pot meal will be real treat to your soul. Moong dal is one of the best plant-based sources of protein. Did you know that 100 grams of moong dal contains 24 grams of protein?! So, add it to your weight loss diet without any guilt.

(Also Read

Try these yummy yet healthy recipes at home and let us know which ones you liked the best in the comment section below.



