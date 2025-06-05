"Only Took One": 5 Boys Paraded Naked For Stealing Chocolate In Bihar

Five children were forced to strip naked, tied to each other with a rope and were paraded in full public view in a market as a punishment in a Bihar village. They were also garlanded with slippers. Their crime? They stole a chocolate bar from a shop.

The owner of the shop - in Mallahi village of Sitamarhi - even made them say their names and those of their fathers' on camera. "Hey, face the camera," he said to one of the boys, smacking his head.

With a stick in his hand, he pointed to the children and said, "All of them were caught stealing at my shop".

The boys, with white chalk and embarrassment smeared on their faces, were flanked by locals who were mocking and teasing them.

"I only took one Snickers," said one of them.

The boys were then paraded in the market with bystanders, none of whom intervened to stop the torture, filming the incident on their phones.

The police filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the case only after the video went viral.

"Five children were stripped naked, garlanded with slippers and paraded in Mallahi village. The video of the incident went viral. We have taken note of it and filed an FIR," said the police.

The police have arrested the shopkeeper and two others.

We are also taking action against the mediaperson who filmed the video, the Sitamarhi police said in a statement.