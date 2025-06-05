Telangana Diploma In Elementary Education Test Result Declared, Check Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The result has been declared for Telangana DEECET 2025. TG DEECET was formerly called as TS DEECET. Students can check their result on the official website, deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in

TG DEECET Result 2025: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has released the result and ranks for the Telangana Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (TG DEECET). Students can check their result on the official website, deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in. TG DEECET was formerly called as TS DEECET.

TS DEECET Result 2025: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website, deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

Under the "Application" section, click on "Download Results and Ranks".

Enter your hall ticket number and hit "submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

TS DEECET Result 2025: Cross-check Key Information

Students must cross check the information on their result and inform the respective authorities in case of any discrepancy. Here is a list of details students can check for discrepancy:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Examination date

Subject-specific marks

Total marks

Qualifying status

Overall rank.

The TG DEECET 2025 exam was conducted on May 25, 2025.

