Minor Girl Alleges Mother Let Her Boyfriend Sexually Abuse Her, 2 Arrested

A former BJP office-bearer in the holy city of Haridwar has been arrested for allegedly allowing her boyfriend and others to sexually abuse her 13-year-old daughter. Sumit Patwal, the woman's partner, has also been arrested, and the police are on the lookout for another accused, said a senior official.

The minor had accused her mother of subjecting her to sexual abuse, said Paramendra Doval, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Haridwar.

"The girl was taken for a medical checkup, and her charges were confirmed. Strict action will be taken against those involved in the matter," assured the top official.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections.

The accused was separated from her husband, and her 13-year-old daughter used to live with her father. The alleged sexual assault came to light when the minor girl opened up about the horror to her father.

She alleged that her mother allowed her boyfriend and others to sexually abuse her. When the police were informed, they took the child for a medical check-up. After the charges were found to be true in the preliminary investigation, they took her mother and her boyfriend into custody.

The BJP unit in Haridwar has distanced itself from its former leader. "She had been relieved of all party responsibilities last August. At present, she holds no BJP post," asserted Ashutosh Sharma, the BJP district president.