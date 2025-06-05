Railway Police Force Constable Result To Be Declared Soon, Details Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. More than 22.96 lakh candidates had appeared for the RPF CBT RRB conducted the examinations on behalf of the RPF Candidates who clear the CBT examination will be required to go through PET and PMT.

Railway RPF Result 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the result for the Railway Police Force (RPF) Constable soon. More than 22.96 lakh candidates had appeared for the RPF Computer Based Exam (CBT) which was held in three daily shifts, this year. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their result on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB conducted the examinations on behalf of the RPF and over 45.30 lakh candidates had applied for the exam which was conducted from March 2 to March 18, 2025.

Railway RPF Result 2025: How To Check Your Result?

Visit the official website, www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable): CBT Result & Cut Off Scores".

Then, click on "Result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Constable against RPF-02/2024".

The result for all the qualifying candidates will be downloaded.

Use Ctrl plus F to search for your name or roll number to view your result.

Save and download the result for future reference.

Railway RPF Result 2025: Total Vacancies

A total of 3,577 vacancies are available for male candidates. Here is a list of category-wise vacancies available for male constable:

Unreserved- 1450

Scheduled Caste- 536

Scheduled Tribe- 268

Other Backwards Class- 966

Economically Weaker Section- 357

For female candidates, a total of 631 vacancies are available. Here is a list of category-wise vacancies available for female constable:

Unreserved- 256

Scheduled Caste- 95

Scheduled Tribe- 47

Other Backwards Class- 170

Economically Weaker Section- 63

Railway RPF Result 2025: What After The CBT Exam?

Candidates who clear the CBT examination will be required to go through Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will require candidates to:

Clear a 1600 metre run within 5 minutes and 45 seconds, a long jump of 14 feet and a high jump of 4 feet (for male candidates).

Female candidates must clear a 800 metre run within 3 minutes and 40 seconds, a long jump of 9 feet and a high jump of 3 feet.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) includes measuring the candidates' height and candidates who have the minimum height as specified by the RPF will be considered eligible for the post of Constable.