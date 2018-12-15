Weight Loss: This High Protein Soup Is Your Ultimate Winter Weapon To Cut Belly Fat

Let's admit it, winters always evoke a mixed bag of reactions. While some absolutely love and adore the nip in the air, some abhor the very mention of it. But if there is one thing that gets us all on the same page is the eclectic range of winter warming treats. From Gajar ka halwa, hot chocolate, pinni, sarso ka saag to methi ladoo, the list is endless. One such perfect winter treat to warm one's heart and soul is a big bowl of chicken soup. The wholesome dish has many local and international variations and qualifies as a winter favourite around the world. In addition to be warm and cozy, chicken soup is exceptional remedy for common cold and flu. Drinking the hot soup, helps relieve chest congestion and de-clog nose. The spices used in the soup has anti-inflammatory compounds is instrumental in soothing sore throat and flu. The chicken chunks being a rich source of protein are essential to revitalise you from within. Did you know this soul-stirring treat could also help you shed a pound or two? Read on to know how.

Clear Chicken Soup For Weight Loss



Now it is important to understand that not all kinds of chicken soups aid weight loss. The ones with excess corn flour or cream may in fact take your weight loss goals for a toss. Dr. Shikha Sharma in her book, '100 Weight Loss Tips' writes, "clear vegetable/chicken soups...are healthy and low-fat appetizers". If you are on a weight loss diet it is always a good idea to avoid heavy cream based soups and go for clear ones instead. You can make your chicken soup more filling and satiating by adding garden fresh vegetables to it. According to Delhi-based weight management expert, Gargi Sharma, on days you do not want to eat heavy you can opt for light dinners, which could include a bowl of nutritious chicken soup and some salads to keep the calorie count in check, while filling you up.

(Also Read: Weight Loss: This Is The Best Low-Calorie Way To Cook And Eat Eggs)

Chicken in high in protein. Protein helps induce a feeling of satiety which prevents you from overeating. Protein also regulates the hunger hormone ghrelin and supresses cravings. Chicken unlike pork or lamb is a lean source of protein, which has lesser fat quotient.

(Also Read: Chicken For Weight Loss: 6 Healthy Chicken Recipes To Shed Those Extra Kilos)

How To Make Clear Chicken Soup: Tips To Keep In Mind



1. Do not use deep-fried chicken bits.

2. Make sure the chicken is fresh. Do not go for processed meat, try to have local farm raised chicken or organically raised chicken.

3. Spices and herbs like garlic, thyme, lemon grass and cloves have fat-burning properties. You can add these to your soup without any guilt.

4. Check the salt content too much of salt could lead to water retention and bloating.

5. Pick fresh vegetables and simmer them well.

Here's a delicious recipe of 2 Bean & Chicken Soup Recipe that you can try at home.

Got anymore recipes to share? Do write to us in the comments section.