Weight Loss: This Is The Best Low-Calorie Way To Cook And Eat Eggs

Highlights Eggs are low in calories and rich in satiating proteins Boiled or poached eggs are the best for weight loss Too much heat can destroy the nutrients in eggs yolks

Chicken eggs are one of the healthiest foods out there. They're universally consumed as a part of numerous cuisines around the world and are cooked in a number of ways. Health freaks especially prefer including eggs in their daily diets, as eggs are incredibly rich in protein and other important macro and micro-nutrients. Both egg whites and egg yolks are rich in essential vitamins and minerals that help in maintaining weight, boosting energy levels, and keeping your skin and hair healthy. Egg is a food that is added in diets that are specifically meant to cut fat and build muscle. But what is it that makes eggs, such a healthy food for weight loss?

Eggs For Weight Loss

Here's a look at why exactly eggs are the ideal weight loss foods:

1. Low in Calories: Eggs are one of the best low-calorie foods to start your day with. One whole egg contains as low as 72 calories (as per USDA data). If you do away with the yolk, then you can further lower the calories in your egg omelette or egg salad as the bulk of the calories are present in the yolk.

2. Filling: Eggs are extremely rich in proteins- one large whole egg contains 13 gm of protein (as per USDA data), which equals 26% of the daily required intake value for an adult. Protein is an incredibly satiating macronutrient, which is why you may feel fuller after eating an egg omelette with vegetables. They keep you full for longer, eliminating the need to eat more often.

3. Boost Metabolism: Eggs contain all the essential amino acids in just the right ratios, which means that the body can easily utilise the nutrition from eggs to boost metabolism. A protein-rich diet is said to boost metabolism by a great extent, which in turn results in the body burning more calories.

4. Helps You Burn More Calories: Eggs are not just low in calories, but due to the presence of proteins in it, it makes the body burn more calories as well. This is because proteins have a higher thermic effect than fats or carbs, which means that they require more energy to be metabolised.

Eggs for weight loss: Eggs are low in calories and are also filling

Healthiest Way To Eat Eggs For Weight Loss

Some of the most popular ways to cook eggs include hard or soft boiling them, poaching them, scrambled eggs, egg omelettes, fried eggs and microwaved eggs. It goes without saying that those methods of cooking eggs are the healthiest which involve the least amount of grease or oil or fat. So for weight loss, fried eggs are probably the least healthy. This leaves out boiling, poaching, scrambling, microwaving them and turning them into omelettes. For eggs to help you in weight loss, you need to cook them in a way to activate the ingredients in them. But overcooking eggs or providing too much heat may end up destroying nutrients, defeating the purpose.

Poached or boiled eggs are considered the best for weight loss, as they use nothing but steam to cook the eggs. However, eating soft-boiled eggs is healthier than eating hard boiled eggs, because the egg yolk has been found to contain a number of heat-sensitive nutrients, which may get denatured if the yolk is hardened. Among these nutrients is choline, which is said to fight belly fat.

So in conclusion, eating soft boiled eggs is the best for weight loss. All you have to do to soft-boil an egg is to drop it in boiling water along with the shell and let the whites harden all the way through, while letting the yolk remain runny. Consume this as a side with sautéed vegetables or with a bowl of savoury oats.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.