Maharashtra FYJC Admission: Over 12.7 Lakh Students Register In First Round

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department closed the round 1 registration process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) today at 2 PM. A total of 12,71,295 candidates have registered for the Maharashtra Class 11 admissions. The provisional merit list is expected to be released soon by the School Education department. Once released, students will be able to download the merit list on the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission: Intake Capacity

As of June 5, 2025, the total CAP (Centralized Admission Process) intake stands at 18,97,526 seats for Maharashtra FYJC 2025 admissions.

The total Quota intake is 2,25,514 seats.

This brings the overall intake capacity to 21,23,040 seats.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: How To Check Merit List?

Visit the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Login with your application number and password.

Click on "FYJC Merit List 2025" section.

Search for your name, application number or roll number.

Download or save the merit list for future reference.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Details On The Merit List

Here is a list of details students must check on the merit list:

Institution Name

College Category

Preference Code

Selected Stream

Admission Status

Language of Instruction

Quota Information

Applicant's Category

According to the state's School Education Department, a total of 20 lakh seats are available across 9,435 junior colleges under the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams.