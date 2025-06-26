Maharashtra FYJC Allotment, Cut-Off List To Release Today At 5 PM, Check Details Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department is scheduled to release the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) round 1 first merit list/allotment list and the cut-off list for First Year Junior College (FYJC)/Class 11 today, June 26, 2025 at 5 PM. Once released, candidates who applied for admission will be able to download the merit list on the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: How To Download Merit List?

Visit the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

On the homepage, Click on "Login".

Enter your login credentials.

Click on "Maharashtra FYJC Allotment List 2025".

The allotment list will be downloaded.

Save the list for future reference.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: After Allotment Process

Students whose name is in the allotment list will be required to visit their school to begin the admission process for the same.

Students must upload the specified documents online and visit the school from June 27, 2025 to July 3, 2025.

The allotted schools will accept, reject or cancel the admission of the students based on verification.

The registrations for the next round will start from July 4, 2025 and already registered students will be able to edit their forms starting from this period.