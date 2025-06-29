Advertisement

Maharashtra First Year Junior College 2025 Admission Process Begins On June 30, Details Here

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 Admission: A total of 10,66,005 candidates had applied for FYJC/Class 11 admissions under the CAP round 1.

Maharashtra First Year Junior College 2025 Admission Process Begins On June 30, Details Here
Students can visit their respective allotted FYJCs for admission till July 7, 2025.
  • Maharashtra FYJC 2025 Admission Process Begins On June 30
  • A total of 6,32,194 seats have been allotted in CAP round 1.
  • Students can visit their respective allotted FYJCs for admission till July 7, 2025.
Maharashtra FYJC 2025 Admission: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will conduct the admissions for First Year Junior College (FYJC)/Class 11 from June 30, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the CAP round 1 allotment list can visit their college to begin the admission process.

A total of 10,66,005 candidates had applied for FYJC/Class 11  admissions under the CAP round 1. 
Of the total, 2,31,356 opted for Arts, 2,24,931 for Commerce, and 6,09,718 for Science

Maharashtra FYJC CAP 2025: How To Download FYJC CAP-Round 1 List ?

  • Visit the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.
  • Click on "Allotment List".
  • A new page will open.
  • Enter your application number.
  • The allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the allotment result for future reference.

A total of 6,32,194 seats have been allotted in CAP round 1, 1,49,791 for Arts, 1,39,602 for Commerce, and 3,42,801 for Science.

Students who are not satisfied with their allotment result may wait for the next allotment list to be released.

Students can visit their respective allotted FYJCs for admission till July 7, 2025.

