Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: 60,487 Students Admitted Through Quota Admissions

A total of 60,487 students have been admitted to Maharashtra FYJCs

The total intake is determined by the total of CAP intake and Quota intake.

A total of 12,71,252 students have registered for admission to FYJCs across 9,435 colleges of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department released the general merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC)/Class 11 on June 12, 2025 and the Quota admission process ended today, June 14, 2025 at 5 PM. A total of 60,487 students have been admitted to Maharashtra FYJCs through the Quota admission process, from the total intake capacity of 21,23,040, as per the college dashboard on the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: CAP, Quota Process And Total Intake

The admission to FYJCs are managed through a Centralized Admission Process (CAP) which helps students in applying for admission across the state.

While for Quota Admissions, such as minority, in-house, and management, it is mandatory for students to apply for admissions in person.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission: Dashboard Details

The CAP intake capacity stands at 18,97,526, with zero admissions completed yet through the CAP process, leaving the CAP vacancy same as the intake capacity.

Under the Quota admissions, the intake capacity is 2,25,514. As of July 14, 2025 (8:00 PM), 60,487 admissions have been completed, leaving 1,65,027 seats vacant.

This brings the overall intake capacity for Maharashtra FYJC admissions to 21,23,040, with a total of 60,487 students admitted so far through the Quota process.

The remaining vacancy across all categories stands at 20,62,553 seats, as per the official dashboard.

A total of 12,71,252 students have registered for admission to FYJCs across 9,435 colleges of Maharashtra.