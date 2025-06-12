Maharashtra First Year Junior College General Merit List Released, Download Here

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has released the general merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC)/Class 11, today, June 12, 2025. Candidates who applied for admission can download the general merit list on the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

A total of 200 students have applied for Maharashtra FYJC admissions with a perfect score of 500 out of 500.

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List: How To Download Merit List?

Visit the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

On the top, click on "General Merit List".

On the right side of the web page, click on "Download General Merit List".

Four merit lists of marks between 500-400, 399-300, 299-200 and 199-175.

The general merit list will be automatically downloaded.

Save the merit list for future reference.

Students must note that this is only the general merit list not the allotment list. Students will be allotted seats based on various factors such as marks, reservation claims and the respective junior college or concerned authorities' confirmation, as per the notification by the official website.

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025: How To Know Your Merit Rank?

Visit the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

On the top, click on "General Merit List".

Enter your application number.

Hit "Search" button.

The records/merit rank will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the records for future reference.

As per the official notification on Maharashtra FYJC's website, "Any discrepancy found during the verification process at any level may lead to revision of the candidate's position in the General merit list. The misleading information may also lead to rejection and or cancellation of admission."

The process for admission to Maharashtra FYJCs has started from today, June 12 and will last until June 14, 2025. Eligible candidates must complete the admission process within the given time period.

