Maharashtra First Year Junior College Final Merit List To Be Out On June 11, Check Here

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department is scheduled to release the First Year Junior College (FYCJ)/Class 11 final merit list on June 11, 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the final merit list on the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Visit the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Login with your application number and password.

Click on "FYJC Merit List 2025" section.

Search for your name, application number or roll number.

Download and save the merit list for future reference.

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025: Intake Capacity

As of June 8, 2025, the total CAP (Centralized Admission Process) intake stands at 18,97,526 seats for admission into Maharashtra FYCJ.

The total Quota intake is 2,25,514 seats.

This brings the overall intake capacity to 21,23,040 seats.

The FYCJ 2025-2026 admissions are being conducted for more than 21 lakh students across 9,435 colleges, covering streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce.

The provisional merit list was released on June 6, 2025 and the round 1 registration process ended on June 5, 2025 at 2 PM.

