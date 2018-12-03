Weight Loss: 3 Low Carb Vegetable Drinks To Help You Lose Weight 

Are you on a weight loss diet? If yes, then by now, you must have come to understand the importance of a healthy and balanced diet in your journey. And while you swap all unhealthy foods with the healthy and low fat ones, make sure you do the same with your beverages too. People often forget to take into account liquid calories when they are making their diet plans. Aerated beverages, sodas and fizzy drinks are full of calories that could wreak havoc on your weight loss goals. It is a good idea to opt for home-made, low calorie beverages instead. Vegetable juices are a great choice to facilitate weight loss. Opting for veggies that are naturally low in sugar and carbohydrates can further help boost your weight loss naturally.

Here are some low carb vegetable drinks you can make part of your weight loss diet. It's advisable that you blend these fruits and veggies to get a more fibre-rich drink rather than juicing them.

Vegetable Drinks For Weight Loss

1. Spinach Juice: This non-starchy, leafy vegetable is packed with an array of antioxidants and minerals crucial to support many body functions. In addition to being low in carbohydrates, spinach is also low in calories but high in fiber, which helps boost heart health, regulates blood sugar and also promote weight loss.

2. Carrot Juice: A hundred grams of carrots contain only 10 grams of carbohydrates. Carbohydrates get digested and metabolised quickly by your body, which makes you hungry faster. Carrot is also a fibre rich veggie, fibre keeps you full for long and checks cravings. Carrot juice is also known increase bile secretion which helps in burning fat thus aiding weight loss. If plain carrot juice is too monotonous for you, you can try this delicious orange and carrot detox drink.

3. Lauki Juice: Lauki and its rich nutritive profile has made it a favourite among several nutritionists and health practitioners. Did you know 94 percent of bottle gourd is just water? 100 grams of bottle gourd contain about 15 calories, 1 gram of fat, and 3.7 grams carbohydrates! Can there be a veggie more ideal for your weight loss goals? We doubt. It is very easy to make lauki juice at home. Peel and cut a fresh bottle gourd in small cubes. Throw it in a blender and blend it. You can also add handful of herbs like mint to spruce up the flavour. Strain the juice and drink on an empty stomach.

Try adding these low carbohydrate vegetable juices to your diet and see the results for yourself.

