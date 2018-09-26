Weight Loss: 3 Juices You Must Drink To Lose Weight And Burn Belly Fat

If you are looking to lose weight, you must know that apart from eating a healthy diet and engaging in exercises, it is important to consume some natural stimulators that may help speed up weight loss. Fresh homemade juices are said to boost weight loss and adding them to your daily diet will only help keep your body healthy. Drinking freshly made juices is also a great way to load up on fibre, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants, all of which are responsible for revving up your metabolism. So, if you are on a diet and planning to eat and drink all things healthy, we have enlisted some amazing juices that you should definitely drink up while on weight loss journey.

Please note: these fat burning juices may not taste the best, but you could rev them up with some healthy ingredients like black pepper, lemon juice, ginger, honey, black salt, et al. and make them delicious.

1. Karela juice

We warned you! Karela juice or bitter gourd juice may not taste the best to most, but it is one of the best fat burning juices that could help you shed kilos. Drinking karela juice regularly encourages the liver to secrete bile acids that are required for metabolising the fat. In fact, karela is low in calories, which makes it great for losing weight.

2. Cucumber juice

This water-rich vegetable is low in calories and can make an amazing snack for people looking to lose weight. The excessive water and fibre content in it keeps you fuller for longer, thereby, preventing overeating and unnecessary cravings.

3. Amla juice

Amla helps stimulate your metabolism and boost your digestive health. A healthy metabolism is the key to losing weight quickly. Add a drop of honey as a form of natural sugar that will keep you energetic through the day.

Make sure you include them in your weight loss diet. But do not forget to eat a balanced diet and engage in exercises to lose weight, the healthy way.