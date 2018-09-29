Vitamin B May Boost Kidney Function In Young Diabetics: 5 Vitamin B Rich Foods

It's important to consume enough essential vitamins as they support various body functions and this is a fact oft repeated by nutritionists and health experts to their clients. There are various dietary sources of vitamins, but it's important to know which vitamin is important for what and to consume them in the require quantities. A new study has reinforced the importance of vitamins, by concluding that vitamin B supplements may improve kidney functions in adolescents suffering from Type 1 diabetes. The study, which was presented at the 57th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting, said that consumption of vitamin B, may enhance kidney function by protecting them against development and advancement of renal diseases.

Co-author Nancy Samir Elbarbary from the Ain Shams University in Cairo, where the study was conducted, said that the results of the study indicate the use of vitamin B supplements, as a simple, safe and cost-effective strategy for early intervention. But the supplements can only be used in addition to traditional angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor therapy. The study was conducted among 100 participants between the ages of 12 and 18, all of whom has vitamin B-12 deficiency and were suffering from Type-1 diabetes. Those with early signs of diabetic kidney disease were given vitamin B supplements or no treatment at all, over a period of 12 weeks.

Those that received the supplements showed significant improvement in kidney function and blood glucose regulation. There are some dietary sources of vitamin B as well, which may be included in the diet of adolescents to show signs of diabetic kidney disease. However, it's important to consult a certified dietitian or nutritionist before making significant changes in the diet of a person suffering from chronic diseases.

Here are some foods rich in vitamin B:

