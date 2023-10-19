Viral Video: Fitness Vlogger Makes 'Gym Wale Momos,' Internet Divided

"Gym wale momos" have taken Instagram by storm. (Photo Credit: Instagram/ karanverm_a)

Momos seem to have taken the street food scene by storm to become one of the most popular food items. This treat has many varieties and boasts legions of fans in the country. Therefore, it is no surprise that people don't take any bizarre experimentation of them kindly. Some time ago, a viral video showing a vendor selling pineapple momos met with criticism online. Many were angered by this fruity choice of filling. Now, a video featuring allegedly 'healthy' momos is grabbing eyeballs online. This version, shared by a fitness enthusiast, has received mixed reactions.

In the Instagram reel by @karanverm_a, the vlogger takes us through his recipe for "gym wale momos". He peels the cabbage and removes the head. He then places it in boiling water for some time. He then proceeds to chop onions, green chillies and mushrooms. He grates paneer and then combines it with the other ingredients. To this mixture, he adds salt, chaat masala, black salt and pepper. Once the stuffing is ready, he fills the cooked cabbage leaves with them - using the latter as a substitute for the usual flour-based dough covering. He folds the leaves to seal in the stuffing. He then pan-fries the 'momos' in ghee. Watch the full reel here:



The video has received 1.9 million views so far. The comment section was filled with sarcastic as well as appreciative remarks. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Awesome bro...next time bina bina chawal ke rice ki recipe batana." ["Awesome bro, next time give a recipe for rice without rice."]

"Teri himmat bhi kaise hui isko momo bolne ki?" ["How dare you call this a momo?"]

"Thanks for sharing! I'll try this on the weekend."

"This is awesome .. so healthy .. thanks so much for sharing."

"Bhai bina aate ki roti banake bhi dikhado ab." ["Now show how to make roti without flour."]

"Not momo bro it's cabbage roll..."

"I think it would taste good if stuffing would be cooked well."

"Awesome. Really very easy to prepare and yummy also. Definitely I will try."

What did you think of this recipe? Would you like to prepare these 'momos'?

