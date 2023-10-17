Viral: After Invisible Potato Chips, 'Windowpane Chips' Wow The Internet

A viral video shows how to make "windowpane potato chips". (Photo Credit: Instagram/dakotaovdan)

A few weeks back, a video showing the making of 'invisible' potato chips took the internet by storm. Instagram users had mixed reactions to this unusual creation (read the full story here). Now, another unique form of potato chips has gone viral: windowpane potato chips. While these are not exactly transparent, they can be described as translucent. What also catches the eye is the addition of a small flower or leaf that seems to be pressed into the chip. Instagram users have positively responded to this idea.

In the Instagram reel by @dakotaovdan, the vlogger is seen thinly slicing a potato. She dips the slices in water and then pats them dry. She brushes them lightly with some olive oil. Her next instruction is to place half of the potato slices (oil side down) on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. The next step is to decorate them with small edible flowers and leaves. She sprinkles some salt over them and then covers them with the remaining potato slices (oil side up). On top of these, she places parchment paper as well as an oven-safe vessel to act as a weight. She then bakes them at a specified temperature for 15 minutes. She has provided a detailed recipe in the caption.

In her voiceover, the vlogger calls these chips "a treat for your taste buds" as well as "a feast for your eyes." She explains that she has made her own modifications to recipes she saw online, in order to ensure that the chips turn out properly. She specifies that "the chips must be fully dehydrated for the windowpane effect to work." Watch the complete reel here:

The reel has received 307K views so far. In the comment section, people have expressed a sense of wonder and delight at the sight of these chips. A few have deemed them too pretty to relish. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Those are FANCIEST looking potato chips I have ever seen."

"Ages to cook, seconds to devour! Hahaha - maybe for a fine dining resto or just fancy dining at home."

"They look so beautiful. I would think twice about eating them because they are so pretty and the flowers were the chef's kiss!!"

"Frame them, they are beautiful!"

"Wow, I love these."

"This is so neat!"

"Too pretty to eat."

"Now sell them for 60$ a pack."

What did you think of these "window pane potato chips'? Let us know in the comments below.

