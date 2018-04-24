Top 10 Superfoods For Weight Loss You Must Include In Your Diet

Highlights Superfoods are nutritious and also help burn belly fat quicker. Apples and blueberries are rich in fibre and promote satiety. Egg whites are rich in proteins and low in calories.

Here are 10 superfoods that you must include in your weight loss diet:

Weight loss is a tough goal to achieve. There are several factors at play, including your body type, your lifestyle, your metabolic rate and most importantly, the level of your physical activity and the quality of your diet. There are some foods, which are nutritious and low in calories and hence, can help you achieve your weight loss goal in a healthy way. These foods are known as superfoods and they are excellent fitness companions. These superfoods don't just supply your body with all the essential vitamins and minerals, but also contain certain compounds, which may help you burn body fat quicker.

1. Apples

An apple a day may keep more than just the doctor away. It might just help you keep those extra kilos off too. Apples are rich in dietary fibre and antioxidants, as well as essential vitamins and minerals. They are yummy to eat and very versatile too. You can include them in your breakfast cereals and lunch salads, as well as make healthy snacks and desserts from them.

2. Blueberries

Berries like blueberries and raspberries are the classic example of big benefits in small packages. Blueberries are especially beneficial for weight loss, due to the presence of powerful antioxidants. They contain good amount of soluble fiber and promote the feeling satiety, doing away with the need for you to snack more often.

3. Green Tea

Green tea has catechins, which increase your body's metabolism and improve its capacity to burn more fat. It is also a diuretic and helps you lose water weight. Green tea also reduces the body's ability to absorb fat, keeping you slim and trim.

4. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are one of the best weight loss snacks out there. They're low in calories and rich in fibre, which keeps you fuller. They are also extremely nutritious and can supply your body with omega-3 fatty acids, which may prevent obesity. Flaxseeds are also known to suppress appetite.

5. Almonds

Almonds are also great weight loss snacks, which are rich in essential nutrients and minerals, including proteins and fibre, which are both essential for weight loss. Almonds are also rich in monosaturated fats, which promote skin health. Almonds are also rich in vitamin C and zinc, which suppress sweet cravings.

6. Grapefruit

The orange pink citrus fruit has come to be known as one of the best fruits for weight loss. Some studies have indicated that eating a portion of fresh grapefruit, a few minutes before your meals can result in weight loss. Grapefruit contains large amounts of water, which can help you stay hydrated and fill you up, making you feel hungry less often.

7. Oatmeal

Oatmeal has also gained a lot of traction as a weight loss superfood, due to its ability to keep you satiated for longer. Oatmeal is the perfect breakfast food because it gives your body enough energy to keep you going through the day and also controls blood sugar levels. Oatmeal also contains beta glucan, which is a kind of a soluble fibre, which regulates the levels of fat in the body.

8. Olive Oil

Olive oil is one of the healthiest cooking oils out there and is very popular among people wanting to lose weight. The fat burning ability of the oil is credited to the presence of oleic acid, which helps break down excess fat.

9. Egg Whites

Egg white is another healthy breakfast option popular with health freaks and people who are watching their weight. They are low in calories and high in proteins. Eating eggs for breakfast also eliminates the need for snacking between meals, as it has the power to keep you satiated.

10. Lentils

Your ordinary dals like moong, masoor and urad are capable of making you lose weight. Lentils are great sources of plant proteins and are rich in fibre, proteins and resistant starch, which boosts metabolic process, making you burn fat faster.



