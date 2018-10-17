Raita For Weight Loss: 3 Healthy Raitas That May Help You Lose Weight

Losing weight is not an easy task. It requires a lot of efforts in terms of eating healthy, and also engaging in various physical activities. A lot of people complain of not losing weight despite following a healthy diet and limiting their calorie intake. One of the major reasons behind this could be the sides that you indulge in along with your food. Yes, you read that right. Sides like raita and pickles may seem harmless, but can hamper your weight loss efforts to a great extent. Raita is prepared using curd, which is high in protein and low in unhealthy fats. It makes for a perfect aid for digestion and weight loss. However, adding boondi in raita can add on to the calorie load since it is deep fried and contains excess salt. According to Ayurveda Expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "Boondi raita can be substituted with cucumber raita or bottle gourd raita as it is rich in fibre and more filling. While on a weight loss journey, one must also use less salt or substitute it with rock salt when making raitas. You can also substitute raita with chaach or butter milk, after removing fat or cream from it."

According to Dr. Shikha Sharma's book, "101 Weight Loss Tips', "Eat vegetable raitas like cucumber raita, tomato raita, tomato-onion raita, ghia raita, pudina raita or baingan raita instead of boondi raita." Other than that, you can replace pineapple raita with anaar raita, since pineapple raita is high in sugar content.

Here is a list of few healthy raitas for weight loss:

In order to win the weight loss quest, ditch the regular boondi raita for healthy and nutritious ghia raita or lauki raita. Ghia, lauki, or bottle gourd is loaded with health benefiting-properties. Not only is it low in calories, but also quite hydrating and high in fibre content. It promotes digestion and weight loss. You can have it along your healthy lunch or dinner meal.

2. Jeera Raita

Jeera or cumin, in itself, is a weight loss-promoting spice. Thymol is a compound found in cumin that stimulates the enzymes, which enables better secretion of digestive juices. Jeera may also help burn excess belly fat. Adding dry roasted jeera in raita will not only up its nutritional value, but will also make it even more flavourful.

(Also Read: 7 Benefits of Cumin ( Zeera) You Must Know)

This 'cooling veggie' has a detoxifying and cleansing effect on the overall health. Its hydrating properties can provide with a lot of health benefits, including weight loss. It has zero fat and low calories. Add grated cucumber in your raita along with rock salt and black pepper to stimulate weight loss.

