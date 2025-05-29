PM Modi Begins 2-Day Tour Of Sikkim, Bihar, West Bengal, UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day tour of Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30. During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs70,000 crore.

In a social media post announcing his visit on Wednesday, PM Modi said, "Over the next two days, I will be attending programmes in Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The development works that will commence over the next two days will bring innumerable benefits for people and strengthen our resolve to build a Viksit Bharat."

The Prime Minister to lay the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts on Thursday. The Rs 1,010 crore project will supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to over 2.5 lakh households, more than 100 commercial establishments and industries, and establish around 19 CNG stations.

PM Modi will address the BJP West Bengal public meeting in Alipurduar, "I will be addressing a BJP West Bengal public meeting in Alipurduar tomorrow afternoon. Over the last decade, the various schemes of the NDA Government have been greatly appreciated by the people of West Bengal. At the same time, they are tired of the corruption and poor administration of the TMC," the post further reads.

PM Modi will also inaugurate Patna Airport's new passenger terminal. Built at a cost of around Rs 1,200 crore, the terminal will cater to one crore passengers annually. He will also lay the foundation stone of the new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, a Rs 1,410 crore project aimed at serving the rapidly expanding educational and residential areas near Patna.

"Tomorrow, 29th May is a landmark day for the people of Bihar and Patna in particular. This great city will get a new passenger terminal which can handle bigger volumes of traffic. The people of Bihar have been waiting for this for many years. The foundation stone for a new civil enclave of Bihta Airport will also be laid. These initiatives will lead to better connectivity and will boost commerce," the post stated.

