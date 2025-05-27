Woman Sheds 12 Kg Bodyweight, Shares 7 Proven Calorie Deficit Tips

Luisana Carrero, a nutritionist, regularly shares useful advice on fat loss, weight loss, and muscle growth on her Instagram profile. Her posts cover a variety of topics, including workout routines, diet recommendations, and healthy habits that support faster weight loss.
Recently, Luisana posted a video explaining how adopting certain healthy habits helped her successfully lose 12 kilos while following a calorie deficit diet. She also shared seven effective ways to maximise weight loss through this method, providing valuable guidance for those looking to achieve similar results.
"Eating healthy doesn't necessarily equal weight loss. For a long time, I was eating healthy without paying attention to the amount of calories I was consuming. But, if you're not eating the right amount for your body, you won't see the results you are looking for," she wrote on Instagram.
Here Are 7 Proven Calorie Deficit Tips Shared By Luisana Carrero
- Eat healthy foods in the right amounts, paying attention to calorie intake for weight loss results.
- Choose complex carbs high in fibre and vitamins, and measure portions to stay in a calorie deficit.
- Eating after 8 PM doesn't hinder weight loss, but total calories consumed matters, not timing.
- Weigh yourself 3-4 times a week and average the results for more realistic progress tracking.
- Eat more of the right foods, focusing on lean proteins, complex carbs, and fibre to stay satisfied.
- Limit calorie deficit periods to 10-14 weeks, followed by breaks to prevent metabolic slowdown and maintain progress.
- Incorporate daily walking, like a 30-minute walk, to increase calorie burn and support fat loss without added stress.
