Harvard Gets 30-Day Reprieve From Trump In Row Over Foreign Students: Report

Harvard University had said that if its ability to enroll international students is revoked, it would impact about a quarter of its student body. On Thursday, a federal judge will consider whether to further block US President Donald Trump's administration from revoking the same.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs will consider whether to extend the temporary order she issued on Friday that blocked the US Department of Homeland Security to carry out the revocation it issued earlier.

Trump had said in the Oval Office on Wednesday that the Ivy League University should have a 15 per cent cap on the number of non-U.S. students it admits. "Harvard has got to behave themselves," he said.

The Trump administration had accused Harvard of fostering antisemitism and violence on campus, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party. However, the University's lawyers said that the attack was part of an "unprecedented and retaliatory attack on academic freedom at Harvard". Harvard is also entangled in another lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to cut off $3 billion in federal research funding.



Harvard's lawyers said that the University's certification was removed abruptly without any compliance of federal regulations that requires the department to give a legitimate reason for its actions and an advance notice. Moreover it also gives an opportunity to address any issues.

The school also argued that the Trump administration is violating its free speech and due process rights that are provided by the US Constitution and Administrative Procedure Act.

Under DHS regulations, the department had to provide a 30-day window to challenge the agency's allegations and present evidence, per a report by Reuters.