"Well On Track": Piyush Goyal On Trade Talks With US

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said negotiations with the US for a bilateral trade agreement are well on track.

The negotiations for the trade agreement with the European Union (EU) are also progressing at a faster pace, he added.

"We are well on track in our bilateral trade agreement with the US and making fast progress with EU," Mr Goyal said at the CIIs annual general meeting event here.

A US official team is visiting India next week for trade talks with India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)