Delhi Development Authority Announces Recruitment For 1,383 Vacancies, Check Details

DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released a recruitment notification to fill a total of 1,383 vacancies in Groups A, B, and C. The vacant posts include roles such as Junior Engineer, Assistant Section Officer, Patwari, and more. Candidates with qualifications ranging from 10th pass to postgraduate are eligible to apply.

The registration process will commence soon. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, dda.gov.in.

Vacancy Details



The DDA recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in Group A, B, and C posts.

Here are the vacancy details:

Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE)

Junior Engineer (JE)

Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

Stenographer Grade D

Legal Assistant

Patwari

Naib Tehsildar

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

Deputy Director

Assistant Director

Programmer

Surveyor

Junior Translator

Architectural Assistant

Planning Assistant

Assistant Director (Ministerial)

Assistant Security Officer

DDA Recruitment 2025: Who Can Apply

Applicants must fulfill the required eligibility conditions to be considered for the roles.

Academic Qualifications:

The educational criteria differ depending on the post. Qualifications may include completion of Class 10, ITI certification, diploma programs, or undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the relevant disciplines.

Age Criteria:

The age requirements vary for each position, typically falling between 19 and 35 years.

Salary Structure:

The salary for each role is determined according to Levels 1 through 11 under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) framework.

Interested individuals should refer to the official notification for complete information on eligibility, the selection process, and other important instructions before submitting an application.

DDA 2025 Recruitment: Selection Process

Online Examination (CBT): A computer-based test will be conducted to evaluate candidates' knowledge and job-specific skills.

Skill Assessment: Certain roles may require a practical test to measure job-related abilities.

Verification of Documents: All essential documents, including proof of age and educational qualifications, will be verified.

Personal Interview: For select positions, candidates will be invited for an interview to assess their overall suitability.

To get detailed information and submit your application, visit the official website of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).