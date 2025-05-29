"No Action For Now": On Shashi Tharoor Issue, Congress Stands Down

The Congress has decided they may not take any action against Shashi Tharoor for now over his comments on Operation Sindoor. The party leadership is of the view that after the "clarification post" Mr Tharoor, there is no need to escalate the matter further despite certain leaders' statement on the issue, sources have said.

In his last post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Tharoor had sent out a strong message, saying "critics and trolls" were welcome to distort his views and that he has "better things to do".

Posting after a "long and successful day in Panama", and another full day ahead, Mr Tharoor said he would still take time out "For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC".

After a long and successful day in Panama, i have to wind up at midnightvhere with departure for Bogota, Colombia in six hours, so I don't really have time for this - but anyway: For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC: in tge... — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 29, 2025

Mr Tharoor, who has been at the receiving end of Congress criticism for some time over various issues -- is currently being attacked over his comments on Operation Sindoor -- India's precision strikes against terror camps backed by Pakistan.

Congress's Udit Raj had called him a "super spokesperson" for the BJP's "publicity stunts" and accused him of flattering Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Party seniors Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh had made jibes at him, reminding him that India had conducted strikes against Pakistan earlier as well.

Shashi Tharoor's earlier run-in with the Kerala unit of the party had a similar outcome. Though the state unit had multiple grievances, the Central leaders had decided on a hands-off approach, citing the coming assembly elections.

But that the Central unit is also not pleased with Mr Tharoor was made clear by its decision to leave out the career diplomat out of its recommendation for the all-party teams the centre is sending to 33 nations to explain Operation Sindoor.

He was picked independently by the Centre, for which also, the Congress has made its displeasure clear.