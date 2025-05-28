New US Visa Rules To Ban Foreigners Who "Censor" Americans On Social Media

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. US has introduced a visa ban for foreign officials who "censor" Americans. Foreign officials may face bans for threatening US citizens over posts. The rule responds to global actions against US social media firms.

The United States is introducing a new visa ban rule for those who "censor" Americans posting comments on social media platforms that are owned by US tech firms. The announcement was made by US Secretary of State Maro Rubio.

Secretary Rubio said that it is "unacceptable" for foreign officials to attempt to "censor" Americans by issuing threats or threaten them with arrest warrants in their country. He also said that visa bans would be implemented against foreign officials who demand content to be taken down or moderated on American tech platforms.

"It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten arrest warrants on US citizens or US residents for social media posts on American platforms while physically present on US soil. It is similarly unacceptable for foreign officials to demand that American tech platforms adopt global content moderation policies or engage in censorship activity that reaches beyond their authority and into the United States," the statement issued by Mr Rubio read.

The statement has not specified any particular country or a list of countries, officials, or individuals who will be affected by this new US visa ban announcement. Mr Rubio however, said that some foreign nationals have, in their official capacity, taken "flagrant censorship actions against US tech companies and US citizens and residents when they have no authority to do so."

The new punitive visa action comes amid a series of legal and administrative actions taken by several European and Asian countries, which have served take down notices and imposed penalties after legal action in their respective countries against American social media firms.

While Secretary Rubio said in his statement that the new US visa restriction policy would apply to foreign nationals responsible for "censorship" of protected expression in the United States, the reasoning it implies is that if an American has posted remarks from US soil, action cannot be demanded by a country or its officials to whom the post is unacceptable. It also makes it clear that in such cases, take down notices or content moderation cannot be expected from an American social media or tech firm.

The European Union, Australia, countries in South America and Asia, have on a number of occasions, taken legal action or imposed penalties on US social media firms for not following rules and laws pertaining to that bloc or region.

(Inputs from Reuters)

