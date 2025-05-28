On 'Boycott Kashmir' Trend, Omar Abdullah's Big Appeal To Centre

Omar Abdullah was cycling on Tuesday in Pahalgam. On Wednesday, he was on a Gondola (cable car) ride in Gulmarg. The aim, he says, is to revive the tourist season, which suffered a body blow due to the deadly terror attack in the picturesque Pahalgam.

The visits by Mr Abdullah were also a counter to the "don't go to Kashmir" narrative and the "boycott Kashmir" campaign being run by some.

"Terrorists also want this, that you don't go to Kashmir. Those people are enemies of this country. They are not only enemies of Kashmir, they are enemies of the country. Of India. They are enemies of India who are running such a campaign. Because they are doing the same work as the terrorists did on April 22," the Chief Minister told NDTV.

"This Boycott Kashmir campaign is to strengthen the hands of those people. And if these people want to do this, then let them do it. But I would like the central government to use its agencies and identify which people and which forces are running the boycott Kashmir campaign and take the strictest action against them," Mr Abdullah said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Abdullah, 55, took his council of ministers and the whole administrative set up to a picturesque resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district for a meeting aimed at negating the perception of fear in the Valley. This came a day after a meeting of the council of ministers at a resort in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Having met tour operators, the Chief Minister said that they want to promote Jammu and Kashmir and especially Kashmir.

"Tourism should gradually get a revival and this is our hope and this is our effort," he said after meeting tour operators from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

The Chief Minister said he was hoping that there would only be 20 tour operators in the meeting, but that number rose to 70.

"We have come to thank the tourists who are associated with our tourism industry, to boost their morale and to send a message that the April 22 attack will not derail us from our mission," the Chief Minister underlined.

On April 22, terrorists attacked holidaymakers enjoying picturesque Pahalgam, in a lush valley beneath snowcapped Himalayan peaks. Survivors said the attackers separated the men, asked several about their religion, and shot them at close range. All 26 killed were Indian nationals, except one from Nepal. Most were Hindus. One was a Kashmiri Muslim who gave horse rides for tourists.

"The terrorists want that there should be no progress here; they want that the environment should remain spoiled. They don't want the tourists to come here. But God willing, we will succeed," he said.

Asked if he was satisfied with the efforts and the tourist revival has begun, Mr Abdullah said,"There is still a lot to do. We have taken the first two steps. This is just the beginning. We will continue to do more."

Mr Adbullah met the tourists with warm handshakes and smile, sought feedback about their Kashmir visit and happily posed for photographs and selfies with them.

The chief minister appealed to the tourists to promote the Valley as a safe and peaceful destination.

"Met tourists at Gulmarg and was pleased to hear their encouraging feedback. Their joy and appreciation reflect the growing confidence in Kashmir as a welcoming and vibrant destination," he posted on X.