MH CET 2025 Law 3-year LLB Provisional Answer Key Out, 5-Year LLB Result Expected Soon

MH CET Law 2025: The Maharashtra State Examination Cell has released the provisional answer key for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET) Law 3-year LLB, along with the candidates' response sheets. Those who appeared for the exam can check the answer key and their responses by visiting the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, and raise their objections until May 30 through the candidate login portal.

The 3-year LLB exam was conducted on May 2 and 3 while the MH CET Law 5-year exam was held on April 28. The provisional answer key for the 5-year LLB was released on May 11, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until May 13.

The final answer key for MH CET Law 5-year LLB was released on May 23. A total of 47 unique objections were raised, out of which six were identified and considered. The final scores for MH CET Law 5-year LLB candidates, which have been delayed, are expected to be released soon.

Following the declaration of the final result and release of final scores, selected candidates will be invited to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for counselling registration and to select their preferred colleges for admission.

How To Check MH CET Law 3-Year LLB Answer Key And Response Sheet

Candidates who appeared for the MH CET Law 3-year LLB exam can follow these steps to check the answer key and raise objections:

Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Sign in using your registered email ID and password

Click on the 'Answer Key, Response Sheet, Objection' tab on the portal

Navigate through the questions and calculate your scores

To challenge a specific question, click on the designated option next to it

Upload valid supporting documents for your objection; otherwise, it may be rejected

Pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per objection before submission

After the objection window closes, a final answer key-incorporating responses to valid objections-will be released.