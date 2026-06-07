Nagpur Celebrates World Poha Day 2026 With 3000 Kg Tarri Poha Feast

World Poha Day was celebrated with much fanfare in Nagpur on June 7, as thousands of food lovers gathered to savour the city's beloved Tarri Poha. Marking the occasion, an impressive 3,000 kg of the popular breakfast dish was prepared and distributed free of cost, drawing large crowds from early morning. Known for its distinctive combination of poha topped with a spicy chana-based tarri, the dish is considered one of Nagpur's most iconic culinary offerings. While Mumbai is often associated with vada pav, Tarri Poha enjoys a similar status among food enthusiasts in Nagpur and across central India.

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Speaking at the event, renowned chef Vishnu Manohar said the initiative was aimed at showcasing Nagpur's famous Tarri Poha to a wider audience on World Poha Day. He described the dish as a staple food in central India and highlighted its enduring popularity among locals.

According to the chef, preparing the massive quantity required several ingredients, including 600 kg of poha, 400 kg of desi chana, 500 kg of onions, 100 kg each of ginger and garlic, along with large quantities of spices such as coriander powder, cumin powder and turmeric. Tomatoes were also used as part of the preparation.

Manohar also pointed out a unique feature of Nagpur's Tarri Poha. Traditionally, the dish is served with spicy tarri poured over the poha and topped with tomato, a combination that has become synonymous with the city's food culture.

The large-scale preparation attracted hundreds of eager visitors, many of whom lined up to enjoy the dish. The event turned into a celebration of Nagpur's culinary heritage while highlighting the growing popularity of poha, a staple made from flattened rice that is enjoyed in various forms across India.

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World Poha Day is observed annually on June 7 to celebrate the versatile and widely loved flattened rice dish, which remains a breakfast favourite in many parts of the country.