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Mumbai Food Authority Raids Factory Producing Fake Rabri Kulfi, Seizes Huge Stock

A frozen dessert made from palm oil and starch was being sold as authentic 'Rabri Kulfi'.

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Mumbai Food Authority Raids Factory Producing Fake Rabri Kulfi, Seizes Huge Stock
Officials seized the stocks of Rabri Kulfi and unlabeled cream.
  • Food authority raided KC Engineering Corporation in Mumbai for adulterated kulfi stock
  • Frozen dessert made of palm oil and starch sold as authentic Rabri Kulfi was seized
  • Violation of Food Safety Act included misleading ingredient info and improper labelling
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In a major operation in Mumbai's Kandivali area, the food authority raided 'KC Engineering Corporation' and seized a large quantity of adulterated kulfi stock.

The investigation revealed that a frozen dessert made from palm oil and starch was being sold as authentic 'Rabri Kulfi' by this Charkop-based factory.

In blatant violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, misleading information regarding ingredients and labelling was provided on the packaging. Consequently, officials seized the stocks of Rabri Kulfi and unlabeled cream.

Also Read: Food Authority Warns Against Using Newspapers For Food Packaging

Samples of the seized food products have been sent to a food analyst for further examination. Strict legal and administrative action has been initiated against the offenders.

Previously, in March, Food safety officials in Telangana uncovered serious hygiene lapses at a manufacturing unit producing kulfi, falooda, and badam milk during a surprise inspection in the Mallapur area of Hyderabad. According to the Food Safety Department, badam milk was being prepared in highly unhygienic conditions at the manufacturing unit. Officials also found that food products were left exposed to flies. The food safety inspectors discarded around 50 litres of prepared products on the spot to prevent them from entering the market.

With inputs from Rutvik Ganakwar

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