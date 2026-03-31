50 Litres Of Unhygienic Badam Milk, Kulfi Products Destroyed In Telangana Raid

Food safety officials in Telangana have uncovered serious hygiene lapses at a manufacturing unit producing kulfi, falooda, kulfi and badam milk during a surprise inspection in the Mallapur area of Hyderabad. The action was carried out by the Flying Squad of the Food Safety Department on March 28, and details of the inspection were shared by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, in a post on X. Officials said immediate steps were taken to protect public health after unsafe food practices were detected at the unit.

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Badam Milk Prepared In Highly Unhygienic Conditions

According to the Food Safety Department, badam milk was being prepared in highly unhygienic conditions at the manufacturing unit. During the inspection, officials also found that food products were left exposed to flies, indicating serious violations of food safety and hygiene norms. Considering the risk posed to consumers, the Flying Squad discarded around 50 litres of prepared products on the spot to prevent them from entering the market.

Action Against Food Business Operator

The Commissioner of Food Safety said that strict action is being taken against the Food Business Operator (FBO) for violating food safety norms. Authorities said enforcement action is underway under relevant provisions of food safety regulations.

Watch the full post below:

#CFS_Telangana - Flying Squad Inspection Update | Food Safety

During a surprise inspection, the Flying Squad of the Food Safety Department uncovered serious hygiene lapses in a Manufacturing unit of Kulfi, Falooda, Kulfi & Badam Milk at Mallapur on 28.03.2026.

· Badam Milk being… pic.twitter.com/1wPANWN6Tw — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 28, 2026

Consumers Urged To Stay Alert

Food safety officials have urged consumers to remain alert and report any unsafe or unhygienic food practices noticed at food establishments. The department said public vigilance plays a key role in ensuring food safety and protecting public health. The raid is part of ongoing efforts by the Food Safety Department in Telangana to curb unsafe food practices and ensure the supply of safe food to consumers.

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