Worms Found In Amul Curd On Vande Bharat, Indian Railways Summons Brand

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has summoned Amul seeking an explanation over a food quality complaint involving curd served on a Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express train. The action follows allegations that spoiled curd containing worms was served to passengers on the premium service. The matter came under scrutiny after passengers raised complaints about the condition of food served onboard and shared images related to the incident with the railway authorities. This prompted the authorities to fine IRCTC for ₹10 lakh, while the private catering contractor was penalised for ₹50 lakh.

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Railway Ministry Steps In

Following the complaint, the Railway Ministry reprimanded IRCTC and directed it to seek accountability from the supplier involved. The ministry described the incident as “serious”, noting that food safety lapses on Vande Bharat trains were unacceptable given the premium nature of the service.

IRCTC was asked to take immediate steps to identify the source of the lapse and ensure corrective action.

IRCTC Issues Notice To Amul

In response to the ministry's direction, IRCTC issued a notice to Amul, which supplies packaged dairy products, including curd, to Indian Railways under onboard catering arrangements. An IRCTC official was quoted in reports as saying, “We have asked Amul to submit a detailed explanation. Appropriate action will be taken after examining the response.”

As per ET, Amul has addressed the situation and said, "Following a comprehensive investigation and a meeting with IRCTC officials, we would like to inform that such infestation is scientifically and operationally impossible within our production cycle. A detailed audit of the value chain revealed no deviations or non-conformities at any stage."

Scrutiny Over Food Quality Standards

The Tribune reported that railway authorities have flagged the issue for review, with Amul facing scrutiny over quality control measures related to the supply. “The supplier has been asked to clarify how such a product passed quality checks,” a railway official said. As of now, Amul has not issued a public statement responding to the summon or the allegations.

The case stems from a recent incident in which a passenger shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing curd served onboard the train appearing visibly spoiled. The video alleged that worms were present in the curd and raised concerns about food safety on Vande Bharat trains.

Breaking –



पटना से टाटानगर जाने वाली वंदेभारत एक्सप्रेस में जो अमूल दही परोसी गई, उसमें कीड़े तैर रहे थे।



यात्री रितेश कुमार की कंप्लेंट पर रेल मंत्रालय ने ICRTC पर 10 लाख और सर्विस प्रोवाइडर पर 50 लाख रुपए जुर्माना लगाया है। pic.twitter.com/R1iQDtqmke — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) March 25, 2026

The clip circulated widely online and triggered swift action from railway authorities. Following the video's circulation, the Railway Ministry reprimanded IRCTC, calling the issue serious and unacceptable, particularly on high‑profile services such as Vande Bharat.

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Later, IRCTC and the private catering contractor were fined ₹60 lakh in total. The ministry had said at the time, “Passenger complaints regarding food quality are being monitored closely, and strict action will be taken wherever lapses are found.”

IRCTC is expected to examine Amul's response before deciding on further action in the Vande Bharat case.