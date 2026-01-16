No Chocolate, Only Wrappers? Amul Responds To Viral Chocominis Complaint

A customer's complaint about an Amul product has gone viral on Instagram, sparking widespread discussion about food packaging and quality control. The video, posted by Instagram user @pushpinder.m, has already crossed 8.2 million views. In the video, the customer opens a box of Amul Chocominis, which typically contains around 30 to 35 individually wrapped mini chocolates.

However, she reveals that the wrappers inside the sealed box are empty, filled only with air and no chocolate inside. The clip shows dozens of intact wrappers with nothing in them.

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims made in the Instagram post.

The unusual complaint quickly caught Amul's attention. Commenting on the video, the brand wrote: "We're concerned to know about your experience. Please DM us your contact number, residential address, the name of the outlet where you purchased the product, and the batch number so we can investigate this further."

According to the customer's last update, the matter is still under review. She wrote: "Thank you for making this reach @amul_india. So far, I haven't received any response from them; they have just filed a complaint. I'll update you if I hear back."

Earlier in January, Amul had addressed another viral claim concerning its "Masti Dahi" product. A circulating video had alleged that one variant of the curd failed a specific lab test and did not meet FSSAI quality standards.

Amul denied the allegations, stating: "Such videos have been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers." The viral clip had raised concerns about the presence of certain bacteria in the product. Amul clarified that dahi naturally contains live, healthy bacteria, and emphasised the importance of proper handling. The company added: "Dahi is a live product with healthy bacteria and should be handled carefully as per the instructions on the pack. We are not sure how the sample was drawn and handled before testing." Read the full story here.