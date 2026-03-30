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4 Lakh KitKat Bars Stolen In Europe, Internet Takes A Break To Post Memes

"Someone somewhere is taking a looooooooong break," a social media user reacted to the recent KitKat heist.

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4 Lakh KitKat Bars Stolen In Europe, Internet Takes A Break To Post Memes
Social media is flooded with hilarious memes on the massive KitKat theft.
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  • Nearly 12 tons of KitKat bars were stolen from a truck traveling from Italy to Poland
  • The theft involved 413,793 special edition Formula One KitKat chocolates shaped like race cars
  • Social media users responded with jokes and memes about the unusual chocolate heist
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A recent heist has left the world shocked as it involves not jewels or money, but chocolates. Yes, nearly 12 tons of KitKat bars vanished last week, amounting to 413,793 crunchy wafer-filled chocolates. The truck carrying them disappeared after leaving a production site in Italy for Poland.

Reacting to the theft, Nestle released a witty statement: "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat. But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate."

"Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes," the statement continued.

"With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend," it added.

As the news spread, social media erupted with hilarious comments and memes. Take a look:

"Whoever stole all those KitKats," one user wrote, sharing a funny picture.

Another said, "Whoever stole 400,000 KitKats is gonna be eating like this for the rest of their life."

An X account named GTA 6 Info posted, "GRAND THEFT WHAT!??"

One user reacted, "I'm seeing headlines every day that I thought I'd never see in my lifetime."

Responding to Nestle's humorous statement, a user shared a meme that read, "W-why's the writing good???"

Another person tried to guess the motive behind the heist, writing,  "So you've just stolen 12 tons of KitKats. You are going to:  
a. Sell it on the black market for a massive markup  
b. Stash it in the bunker for end-of-days prep  
c. Construct a Kit Kat Club out of actual Kit Kats  
d. Not sure... Did not fully think this through."

Another meme read, "T, it's done. We broke off more than a piece of that KitKat, Skip. That Easter bunny ain't gonna have no business this year hehe."

Instagram users also chimed in with funny reactions on KitKat's official post, which confirmed the robbery and assured that there are "no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected."

One Instagram user wrote, "And like 2 weeks ago, 15T of gummy bears were stolen in Germany - someone is planning to open a candy world."

Another commented, "Oh, heists are SO BACK."

One joked, "Is this a lead-up to the new Fast and Furious movie?"

A user wondered, "How are they gonna keep all of that from melting lmao?"

Another added, "Someone somewhere is taking a looooooooong break."

The stolen bars were not regular KitKat bars but part of the brand's new Formula One collection - launched after KitKat became the official F1 chocolate partner last year, the Athletic reported. These special-edition chocolates were shaped like mini race cars.

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Photo Credit: Instagram/kitkat

The company says the missing bars might appear on unofficial marketplaces across Europe. However, each product carries a unique batch code, making it possible to trace them if they show up in the same packaging.

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