4 Lakh KitKat Bars Stolen In Europe, Internet Takes A Break To Post Memes

A recent heist has left the world shocked as it involves not jewels or money, but chocolates. Yes, nearly 12 tons of KitKat bars vanished last week, amounting to 413,793 crunchy wafer-filled chocolates. The truck carrying them disappeared after leaving a production site in Italy for Poland.

Reacting to the theft, Nestle released a witty statement: "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat. But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate."

"Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes," the statement continued.

"With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend," it added.

As the news spread, social media erupted with hilarious comments and memes. Take a look:

"Whoever stole all those KitKats," one user wrote, sharing a funny picture.

Whoever stole all those KitKat's https://t.co/fell5TnJkU pic.twitter.com/TVSgGjjQz7 — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) March 29, 2026

Another said, "Whoever stole 400,000 KitKats is gonna be eating like this for the rest of their life."

whoever stole 400,000 KitKats is gonna be eating like this for the rest of their life https://t.co/mSbzNPEh57 pic.twitter.com/5HppoNYmZy — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 29, 2026

An X account named GTA 6 Info posted, "GRAND THEFT WHAT!??"

One user reacted, "I'm seeing headlines every day that I thought I'd never see in my lifetime."

I'm seeing headlines everyday that I thought I'd never see in my lifetime https://t.co/DYuRqy5zPK — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) March 28, 2026

Responding to Nestle's humorous statement, a user shared a meme that read, "W-why's the writing good???"

“We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate.” https://t.co/0z6LlzFWrH pic.twitter.com/5JwVCnJsTD — 👑ℂℍ𝔸𝕆𝕊𝕂𝕀𝔻👑 (@DatChaosGuy) March 28, 2026

Another person tried to guess the motive behind the heist, writing, "So you've just stolen 12 tons of KitKats. You are going to:

a. Sell it on the black market for a massive markup

b. Stash it in the bunker for end-of-days prep

c. Construct a Kit Kat Club out of actual Kit Kats

d. Not sure... Did not fully think this through."

So you've just stolen 12 tons of KitKats. You are going to



a. Sell it on the black market for a massive mark-up

b. Stash it in the bunker for end of days prep

c. Construct a Kit Kat Club out of actual KitKats

d. Not sure... Did not fully think this through https://t.co/09czSkdTu1 — Stacey Vanek Smith (@svaneksmith) March 29, 2026

Another meme read, "T, it's done. We broke off more than a piece of that KitKat, Skip. That Easter bunny ain't gonna have no business this year hehe."

“T, it's done. We broke off more than a piece of that KitKat, Skip. That Easter bunny ain't gonna have no business this year hehe” https://t.co/nZD6jB7UCc pic.twitter.com/fdq4cVmaIv — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) March 28, 2026

Instagram users also chimed in with funny reactions on KitKat's official post, which confirmed the robbery and assured that there are "no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected."

One Instagram user wrote, "And like 2 weeks ago, 15T of gummy bears were stolen in Germany - someone is planning to open a candy world."

Another commented, "Oh, heists are SO BACK."

One joked, "Is this a lead-up to the new Fast and Furious movie?"

A user wondered, "How are they gonna keep all of that from melting lmao?"

Another added, "Someone somewhere is taking a looooooooong break."

The stolen bars were not regular KitKat bars but part of the brand's new Formula One collection - launched after KitKat became the official F1 chocolate partner last year, the Athletic reported. These special-edition chocolates were shaped like mini race cars.

Photo Credit: Instagram/kitkat

The company says the missing bars might appear on unofficial marketplaces across Europe. However, each product carries a unique batch code, making it possible to trace them if they show up in the same packaging.