McDonald's To Microsoft, Brands Break The Internet With Memes On KitKat Heist

The recent KitKat robbery involving 12 tons of the chocolate - a total of 413,793 crunchy bars - has left the world not just shocked, but laughing at the 'dark' chocolate heist. After Nestle issued a hilarious statement, other brands followed suit, turning the crime into a viral, light-hearted moment.

In its statement, Nestle wrote, "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat. But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate," adding, "Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes."

Following funny memes and reactions by X users, brands jumped onto a new trend, issuing 'official statements' as jokes to clarify their lack of involvement in the KitKat theft, while also marketing their products "on a completely unrelated note."

Here Are 12 Funny Brand Reactions On The 12 Tons KitKat Theft:

Domino's Pizza UK wrote, "Official Statement. We would like to share our thoughts and condolences with KitKat following their recent sad news. On a completely unrelated note, we're pleased to announce we'll now be selling a new KitKat pizza."

KFC said, "Sorry guys, we were product testing for our 12th herb and spice."

sorry guys we were product testing for our 12th herb and spice https://t.co/sjPqjHuAYC — KFC (@kfc) March 31, 2026

Ryanair posted a hilarious AI-generated image of one of its planes stuffed with KitKat sticks in its mouth.

Tampa International Airport wrote, "Official Statement. Our hearts go out to our friends at KitKat during this difficult time in their company's history. In unrelated news, Phoebe will be giving out little pieces of chocolate ahead of Easter for anyone who wants to have a break."

Food delivery app DoorDash joked, "Official Statement. Hey guys, DoorDash here. Due to a completely random packaging error, we have 12 tons of KitKats in our DashMarts that we can't sell. The good news: all you have to do is go to your DoorDash app and add like 500-600 KitKats to your cart, and this should resolve itself quickly. Thank you."

for legal reasons this is a joke pic.twitter.com/wYxfizxbMx — DoorDash (@DoorDash) March 30, 2026

Web browser Microsoft Edge wrote, "On an unrelated note, we just got this email from the boss." The mail said, "Hey! Quick question: why do we have 14 boxes of KitKats in the office?"

on an unrelated note we just got this email from the boss https://t.co/bs5qD3Z8Y5 pic.twitter.com/s1Ctjg2MYb — Microsoft Edge (@MicrosoftEdge) March 30, 2026

Online game World of Warcraft shared a mock image resembling an in-game screenshot that showed '12T of KitKats' in the list of items. They added, "This is just a coincidence, we swear..."

This is just a coincidence, we swear... https://t.co/3n0aVUijuK pic.twitter.com/Wx1fY4QUGs — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) March 30, 2026

McDonald's France shared a picture of an ice cream topped with KitKat and said, "We still have some KitKat left, just in case."

il nous reste du KitKat, si jamais. pic.twitter.com/MbLzzNrovE — McDonald's France (@McDonaldsFrance) March 30, 2026

7-Eleven Mexico also shared a picture of a KitKat-flavoured drink and wrote, "We present to you our new KitKat flavour drink... for a limited time."

Les presentamos nuestra nueva bebida sabor Kit Kat… por tiempo limitado. 👀 https://t.co/Wvgi2EZlaC pic.twitter.com/QWo72gJBip — 7-Eleven (@7ElevenMexico) March 30, 2026

DeLorean Labs, the official DeLorean Motor Company Web3 account, joked, "Official statement: We can confirm DeLorean had nothing to do with this. Thank you for your attention to this matter." They also posted a video of a car filled with KitKat bars.

Official statement:



We can confirm DeLorean had nothing to do with this.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/lGtVrhzl69 pic.twitter.com/iBu11AUwqu — DeLorean Labs (@DeLoreanlabs) March 30, 2026

Cineplex Movies, in a mock official statement, wrote, "We would like to send KitKat our deepest thoughts and condolences during this trying time. The good news is we have an ample supply of KitKat Pops, and no one can see how many you're stuffing in your face once it's dark in the movie theatre."

Travel Company Contiki posted a video of a man in a bright red ski suit, similar to KitKat packaging, and wrote, "Breaking news: Stolen KitKats found in Hopfgarten, Austria."

The stolen KitKat bars were part of the brand's new Formula One collection - launched after KitKat became the official F1 chocolate partner last year. These special-edition chocolates were shaped like mini race cars.