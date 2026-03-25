Torn Mother Dairy Curd Cup, Leaky Amul Milk Pouch In Zepto Order, Brand Reacts

An Instagram user shared a video claiming quick‑commerce platform Zepto delivered groceries in poor condition. The video, which has since garnered 18 million views on Instagram, shows visibly damaged and compromised food products, prompting concerns about quality checks during delivery. The user, @tashneenmakkar, posted the clip on Instagram, urging people to “never order from Zepto again,” while highlighting what she described as unsafe and torn packaging across multiple items in her order.

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What Happened In The Video

In the video shared on March 18, the user first displays a packet of Amul milk packet that appears swollen and inflated, suggesting it could be expired. She points out that the packet was also leaking from one side. The video then cuts to a cup of Mother Dairy flavoured yoghurt, where the outer packaging appears torn and damaged. She further shows Nature Good egg crate, which looked worn out and according to her, not in a condition suitable for doorstep delivery.

Throughout the clip, the user questions how such items passed through quality checks before being dispatched. The user also expressed her disappointment and urged people to “never order from Zepto again.”

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing, Zepto has not released a public statement addressing the incident or responding to the claims made in the video. However, Amul responded to the viral video saying, “We're concerned to know about your experience. Please DM us your contact number, complete residential address along with pin code and the batch number of the product so we can investigate this further.”

User Shared Follow‑Up Update

In a follow‑up video posted later, the user stated that Zepto reached out privately and apologised for the inconvenience. She added that the company sent her a selection of food items, including chips and ice cream, as a goodwill gesture. The user did not clarify whether the original order was refunded but said the company acknowledged the issue after the video drew attention.