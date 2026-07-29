Woman Labels Spending Rs 30 Lakh On Wedding 'Worst Mistake' Of Her Life

Renowned for their grandeur and opulence, Indian weddings have become even more extravagant in the social media era, with couples spending lakhs on the festivities. Now, a viral social media video has triggered a debate about the merit of spending lavishly after a woman highlighted that splurging Rs 30 lakh on her upcoming wedding might be the "worst mistake" of her life.

Instagram user Pranati argued that she was about to spend Rs 30 lakh on festivities that might last only a few days, just because society had normalised this behaviour.

"I am going to spend 30 lakhs on my wedding and that is going to be the worst mistake of my life. Because I genuinely cannot understand why anyone in their 20s would spend the biggest chunk of their wealth on one day," said Pranati.

"Rs 30 lakhs isn't just a wedding budget. It is a house's down payment. It's the first investment in your business. It's years of SIPs compounding its financial security, especially if you're a woman. But I need to do this because of society."

Pranati argued that this money, if saved, could be the difference in several major decisions that could change the trajectory of anyone's life.

"That money can be the difference between staying in a job you hate or quitting. Between leaving a bad relationship or feeling trapped. Between taking a career break because you want to or because you have to. We have somehow normalised spending the largest amount of money we probably ever see in our 20s on an event that lasts a few hours," she said.

"Imagine if our parents started investing that money when we were born instead. By the time we turned 25, they wouldn't just be giving us a wedding, they'd be giving us freedom because weddings create memories, wealth creates choices. And if I had to choose one, I'll choose choices every single time, and so I said a big fat no to a big fat wedding."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, responses were mixed, with a section of users agreeing with Pranati's assessment while others highlighting that it was a once-in-a-lifetime expense, so being a little overindulgent was not a big thing.

"Finally, someone addressed it," said one user, while another added: "My dear, in Rs 30 lakhs, how much are u going to invest in gold. Jewellery is the biggest budget allocation. And it's not a depreciating asset."

A third commented: "I'm a wedding planner and I couldn't agree more. Your wedding has to make sense to you and your partner, and maybe both your parents. You don't have to do something just for the heck of it. More power to you."

A fourth said: "Irrespective of everything, it is okay to spend just a year's salary on a wedding because you can save money forever however, a wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Of course, it is not a rational choice. And by that logic, everything we do in life, including trips, experiences that cost lakhs of rupees, also doesn't make any sense because it doesn't add up to savings."