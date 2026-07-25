"It's Not Skills": Man Reveals The Real Reason People Stay Jobless For Years

A man has sparked debate online after claiming that people who remain unemployed for months or even years often lack self-confidence rather than opportunities. In a video shared on Instagram, Vishesh Singh argued that confidence and consistency are the two most important factors in securing a job. He advised jobseekers to apply to between 40 and 50 companies every day instead of becoming disheartened by repeated rejections.

Captioned, "This is how every corporate employee should find job," the video explains that submitting applications to dozens of employers daily significantly increases the chances of landing a role. Drawing from his own experience, Singh claimed that he secured a corporate job within 10 to 15 days by following this approach. According to him, his greatest advantage during the job hunt was his unwavering belief in his own abilities.

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with many users praising Singh's emphasis on persistence and self-confidence. Others, however, pointed out that external factors also play a crucial role in the hiring process.

"Also bro, luck par bhi depend karta hai," one user commented, suggesting that luck is also a significant factor in finding a job.

Another wrote, "It's simple, if there is a will there is a way," echoing Singh's message that determination can make a difference.

The video has since sparked conversations online about the balance between confidence, persistence and the role of luck in today's competitive job market.