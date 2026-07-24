India Should Ban Social Media For Young Children, Says Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

Zoho co-founder and ex-CEO Sridhar Vembu on Friday (Jul 24) triggered a debate online after suggesting that India should ban social media for young children. Vembu was reacting to a post about the French parliament passing a landmark bill, banning children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms.

France became the first European Union country to pass a blanket social media ban after lawmakers in both parliamentary chambers voted in favour of the legislation on Tuesday (Jul 21). The new law also prohibits students from using mobile phones inside school premises.

Vembu explained that he wanted the ban implemented so that the young children could venture away from the confines of mobile screens and explore.

"India should ban social media for young children too," said Vembu in an X (formerly Twitter) post, adding: "I believe young children should read physical books, play in the dirt under the sun and stay away from social media!"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Mixed Reactions

As the post went viral, reactions were mixed, with a section of social media users agreeing with his assessment while others pointed out that the government did not need to involve itself in the lives of its citizens.

"Completely agree. Unrestricted social media exposure is creating deep addiction among youth. Left unchecked, toxic content threatens the mental health and future of an entire generation," said one user while another added: "Kids scrolling mindlessly vs kids building a business on Instagram/YouTube are not the same story. Maybe the answer isn't a blanket ban but restricting consumption."

A third commented: "Books, outdoor play, boredom, and real friendships build skills that no feed can replace. There's a reason so many adults are now trying to reclaim the childhood experiences kids are giving up."

A fourth said: "Government need not involve itself in every aspect of our lives. Stop this nanny state culture. People and their kids decide what they want instead of everyone having to follow your way of life."