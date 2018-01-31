Milk Bacteria Could Trigger Rheumatoid Arthritis, Says Study In a recent study published in the journal Frontier in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, it was found that milk bacteria could be a trigger for developing rheumatoid arthritis in people who are genetically at risk.

In a recent study published in the journal Frontier in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, it was found that milk bacteria could be a trigger for developing rheumatoid arthritis in people who are genetically at risk. Rheumatoid arthritis is an inflammatory and autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack a person's muscles, joints and bones. According to the researchers, the study showed a link between rheumatoid arthritis and Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis, known as MAP.According to the researchers, the study involved 100 patients who volunteered clinical samples for testing. As per the findings of the study, nearly 80 per cent of the patients with rheumatoid arthritis were found to have a mutation in the PTPN2/22 gene, and 40 per cent of that number tested positive for MAP. This disease can occur at any age and is also three times more prevalent in women. This bacterium can be contracted through the consumption of infected milk, beef and produce fertilised by cow manure.