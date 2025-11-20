Japan Ambassador Tries Authentic Hyderabadi Biryani In Telangana. His Reaction

ONO Keiichi, the Japanese Ambassador to India, loves exploring authentic regional cuisines while travelling across the country. In a recent Instagram post, he shared a picture from his visit to Telangana, where he feasted on some authentic Hyderabadi biryani. In the photo, the Ambassador is seen smiling at the camera with a plate full of spicy biryani, paired with mint-yoghurt chutney.

In the caption, he wrote, "Enjoyed authentic Hyderabadi biryani during visit to Telangana! Amazed by its rich spices and bold flavours - truly addictive!"

See the post below:

Food lovers responded warmly in the comments section.

"You are my favourite ambassador," wrote one Instagram user. Another commented, "We visited Japan and enjoyed your delicacies too."

A third added, "Sir, we welcome you to our Andhra side too. Come and witness our Araku Valley, Vizag beach, Konaseema, and Godavari River. Taste our food and receive our hospitality, sir."

Previously, ONO Keiichi visited Mumbai, where he enjoyed an authentic vada pav from the iconic Aram Vada Pav outlet. He was seen relishing the snack in front of one of the city's most significant landmarks - the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

See the full post here:

ONO Keiichi's culinary adventures in India also include eating traditional Gujarati dishes such as khandvi, dhokla, patra, dahi puri and handvo, as well as Bihar's famous litti chokha.

The Japanese Ambassador's foodie trail reflects his deep appreciation for India's diverse food culture.