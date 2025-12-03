The 21 Best Restaurants In India For 2026, According To La Liste

La Liste, a global travel guide, recently unveiled its 2026 edition of the world's 1,000 best restaurants. It's a list shaped by analysis of more than 1,100 international sources ranging from regional and national media to expert guides and specialised review platforms. For the first time ever, ten restaurants from eight different countries share the top spot. This suggests a shift toward a more diverse and widely distributed culinary excellence. The list for 2026 features 21 restaurants from different parts of India. Masque in Mumbai has emerged as the top scorer. Find out more below:

Also Read: Mumbai's Masque Ranked 68th On This Global List Of Best Restaurants For 2025

How Does La Liste Calculate Its Scores?

La Liste doesn't rely on a single critic or inspector. Instead, it uses a comprehensive algorithm that aggregates data from hundreds of culinary guides, hundreds of publications and thousands of online reviews from across the globe. Each restaurant's score emerges from a weighted synthesis of quality, consistency and reputation. It's a kind of meta-analysis that seeks the broadest possible consensus. The result is a composite score out of 100 that attempts to balance professional assessments and public opinion. Many restaurants can get assigned identical scores in recognition of equal standing.

Also Read: Delhi's Lair Named Best Bar In India For 2025, Four Other Indian Bars Among Asia's 50 Best

These Are The Best Restaurants In India As Per La Liste's 2026 Compilation

Note that the list below is not exactly a ranking, but is based on the scores indicated in brackets. Two or more restaurants within the same country and worldwide can share the same score.

Masque, Mumbai (94)

Naar, Kasauli (93)

Papa's, Mumbai (92)

The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai (91)

The Table, Mumbai (90.5)

Indian Accent, The Lodhi New Delhi (90)

Avartana, ITC Grand Chola Chennai (89)

Americano, Mumbai (88.5)

Adaa, Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad (81)

Jamavar, The Leela Palace Bengaluru (80.5)

Dum Pukht, New Delhi (79.5)

Yauatcha, Mumbai (77.5)

Izumi Bandra, Mumbai (77)

Farmlore, Bengaluru (76.5)

Karavalli, Bengaluru (76.5)

Le Cirque Signature, The Leela Palace Bengaluru (76.5)

Sienna Store & Cafe, Kolkata (76.5)

Ziya, The Oberoi Mumbai (76.5)

Bomras, Anjuna (76)

Bukhara, ITC Maurya New Delhi (76)

Wasabi By Morimoto, The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel Mumbai (75.5)

Most of these restaurants also made it to La Liste's selection last year. However, Masque was not the establishment that received the highest score in India. To learn more about the list for 2025, click here.