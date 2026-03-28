Hyderabad Airport Issues Official Clarification, Denies Stone In Lemon Rice Claim

After the recent controversy surrounding food quality at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, the airport authorities have issued an official clarification denying the allegations. The statement was released following the circulation of photos and videos on social media claiming that a stone was found in lemon rice served at the cab driver canteen. Airport officials said the claims had raised concerns among workers and visitors alike. They added that the matter was reviewed in detail to establish the facts. The airport has now placed its findings on record.

The issue came to light after a post shared by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union alleged negligence in food preparation at the airport canteen used by cab drivers and airport staff. The post claimed that a stone was discovered in packaged lemon rice and urged senior airport officials to take action. The visuals quickly went viral, prompting public scrutiny and questions over hygiene standards at the airport.

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In response, the airport issued a strong clarification rejecting the allegations. In its statement, the airport said, "Regarding the viral claims about a stone in lemon rice at the RGIA cab driver canteen, we maintain that these allegations are false, fabricated, and malicious."

The statement further explained the circumstances surrounding the incident. "Our investigations show that some individuals were demanding extra food at illegally reduced prices. When their unreasonable requests were turned down, they planted a stone in the food, took a photo, and spread this fake story," the airport said.

The airport management confirmed that legal action has been initiated in the matter. "We've filed a formal police complaint against those involved, and the local police have started their investigation. We're identifying everyone behind this sabotage and attempt to tarnish the image of the Airport," the statement added.

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Clarifying concerns around food safety, the airport said the canteen is operated by an authorised vendor and continues to meet hygiene requirements. "The canteen, operated by an authorised vendor, continues to uphold all required hygiene standards," the statement noted, while reiterating the airport's commitment to quality and safety for all users.