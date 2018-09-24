How Negative Calorie Foods Help In Weight Loss: 7 Negative Calorie Fruits You Must Have

Smart choices are a huge aspect of weight loss. Swapping unhealthy , refined and sugary foods with healthy, wholesome and nutritious foods can go a long way in facilitating your quick and healthy weight loss goals. Another good choice is including more negative calorie foods in your diet. These foods are so low in calories, that digesting these foods burns more calories than they contain. Unlike empty calorie foods, which upon consumption generate immense amount of calories and provide no significant nutrition, these negative calorie foods are high on valuable nutrients too. You can have these foods in moderately high quantity without any guilt as digesting these foods may take up more calories than what they actually contain, thereby, nullifying the addition of calories and consequent weight gain.

According to Chief Nutritionist Priya Bharma, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, "food that contains negative calories can help you lose weight without compromising the amount of calories that your body needs to perform the tasks in day to day life."

Here are 7 negative calorie foods that you can include in your diet:

1. Watermelon: Watermelons contain 30 calories per 100 grams. Watermelons are rich in antioxidants. Watermelons are rich in lycopene which can help protect the heart. They are also rich in citrulline that may help enhance blood flow and immunity.

2. Apple: Containing about 50 calories per 100 grams, apple is the fibre-rich snack that could help you in weight loss goals by keeping hunger pangs at bay.

3. Berries: Raspberries, blueberries and strawberries contain just about 32 calories per half a cup (as per USDA). You can have them raw or use them as toppings to your bowl of cereal or yogurt.

4. Grapefruit: Grapefruit is a storehouse of vitamin C, folic acid and potassium along with soluble fibre pectin. It contains just 40 calories per 100 grams.

5. Tomatoes: The tangy treat is exceptionally low on calories. Apart from being a juicy and delicious source of dietary fiber, potassium and vitamin C, tomatoes contain just 19 calories in a serving of 100 grams.

6. Lemon: Lemons have 29 calories per 100 grams. According to experts lemon water triggers metabolism, aids weight loss and serves as an ideal antioxidant boost.

7. Lime: Lime is a hybrid citrus fruit. In addition to weight loss, it helps rejuvenate skin, improve digestion, lower blood sugar and reduce inflammation.

Include these foods to your daily weight loss diet and see the results for yourself.

