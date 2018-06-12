High Vitamin D Levels May Lower Cholesterol In Children: 5 Vitamin D Rich Foods 

It was also interesting to note that the hereditary factors that have previously been linked to serum vitamin D levels did not modify the observed association.
The reasons behind the inverse association of serum vitamin D with plasma lipid levels may need more investigation, but according to the study upping the intake of vitamin D is sure to prove a fruitful intervention.
Here are some foods you must load up on to increase your vitamin D intake naturally.
1. Cheese: Cheese is one of the richest sources of vitamin D. Ricotta is said to have the highest levels of vitamin D. Cheese is also considered as a rich source of good fat and calcium
2. Mushrooms: Mushrooms are packed with decent quantum of vitamin D. Make sure you clean the mushrooms well before using. You can have them in broths, healthy lasagnas, risotto and salads.
3. Fatty Fish: Fatty fish like mackerel, tuna, salmon are loaded with high quality vitamin D. Include them in sandwiches,throw in some cheese and you have a vitamin D rich sandwich.
4. Egg yolk: Since the vitamin D in an egg comes from its yolk, it's important to use the whole egg--not just the whites. Don't toss away the yolk, unless you have a cholesterol problem.
5. Milk: Milk is one of the best sources for vitamin D. You can blend seasonal fruits and experiment with cool milkshakes,