Haldiram's Is Planning To Bring This Popular US Sandwich Chain To India

American sandwich chain Jimmy John's may soon make its debut in India. According to a report by The Economic Times, the Haldiram Group is in advanced discussions with US-based Inspire Brands to bring Jimmy John's to India through an exclusive franchise partnership. If finalised, the move would mark a significant shift for Haldiram's into the western-style quick service restaurant (QSR) segment - a space currently dominated by brands like Subway, McDonald's, and Tim Hortons.

Inspire Brands, which owns Jimmy John's, also runs Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins globally. In India, Dunkin' operates through Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, while Graviss Group manages Baskin-Robbins under exclusive franchise agreements.

Haldiram's To Compete With Subway And Tim Hortons

"The founder family of Haldiram's, the Agarwals, want to compete with global brands such as Subway and Tim Hortons, as well as tap into the growing, aspirational younger consumer segments which have high affinity to western cafe-style formats," one source told The Economic Times.

If the deal goes through, the new venture will reportedly function independently from Haldiram's FMCG business, which operates under Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt Ltd.

Currently, Haldiram's already runs a restaurant business valued at nearly ₹2,000 crore, with a network of over 150 outlets across India.

Responding to queries, a Haldiram's spokesperson told The Economic Times, "At this stage, we're in explorations with Inspire Group about supporting their sourcing and fulfilment value chains with our extensive international culinary supply ecosystem, especially as they continue to expand their global footprint. We believe this is the foundation of a solid partnership, but at this stage, all other forays are purely conjectural."

All About Jimmy John's: The American Multinational Sandwich Chain

Founded in 1983, Jimmy John's is renowned for its freshly made sandwiches and wraps prepared to order. The brand currently operates over 2,600 outlets across the US, Canada, South Korea, and the UAE. Within the US, it is recognised as the largest owned-delivery sandwich brand, generating approximately $2.6 billion in total system sales, as per company data.

Michael Haley, President and Managing Director, International for Inspire Brands, said, "For 40 years, Jimmy John's has taken a straightforward approach to making quality sandwiches, and it's now time to share them with the world."

Inspire Brands, founded in 2018, manages a global portfolio of food chains including Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins, Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Sonic. Together, these brands operate more than 33,000 restaurants across four international markets.