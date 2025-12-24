Did UP Teen Die Due To Eating Too Much Junk Food? Doctors Debunk Claims

An 11th standard student from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh died three days ago at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The family of the student, Ahana, claimed that she was fond of eating junk food, which led to an infection in her intestines and caused her death. The family's claims went viral owing to the sensational nature of the alleged cause of death.

Now the question is, did Ahana really die from eating junk food? If yes, then how? And if not, what is the real cause of her death? Let's answer all these questions for you.

Was Her Death Caused By Eating Junk Food?

The simplest way to answer this is, no, Ahana did not die due to eating fast food. According to official sources associated with Delhi AIIMS, the student was suffering from multiple illnesses, which ultimately led to her death.

NDTV was informed that Ahana was admitted to AIIMS on December 19 and was under the care of doctors led by Dr. Sunil Chumber. By the time she was brought to AIIMS, she was already suffering from typhoid. The infection had become so severe that it caused perforation in her intestines. In such cases, surgery cannot be performed until the typhoid infection is brought under control.

Sources also said that the student had complaints of tuberculosis (TB). Due to multiple illnesses and complications, she died on December 21. Her death was not caused by eating junk food or processed food. There is no basis for claims suggesting that junk food consumption caused her death.

What Do Doctors Say About The Cause Of Death?

NDTV spoke to the student's relative, Sajid Khan, to understand the situation better. Sajid Khan said that doctors at Delhi AIIMS informed the family that Ahana's death was due to a cardiac arrest.

He added that she received excellent treatment at AIIMS, underwent all necessary tests, and was even recovering. However, she suddenly died. Sajid Khan said he is completely satisfied with the treatment provided by AIIMS and its doctors.

The Family's Account Of The Student's Health History

Sajid Khan said, "The girl had been accustomed to consuming a lot of junk and processed food since childhood. She had faced various health issues before. Recently, she experienced some intestinal problems, but we do not know how exactly or in what manner it happened. We believe that her intestines became rigid due to eating fast and junk food."

He said that on the night of December 3, Ahana underwent intestinal surgery at a private hospital in Moradabad. According to him, both her intestines were stuck to each other, and about six litres of "float" was removed. She remained in the ICU for seven to eight days before being discharged. She was later admitted to a hospital in Amroha for two days for nursing care.

"Float" usually refers to stools floating in water, which can be due to gas (flatulence) or poor absorption of food. This can occur due to a fibre-rich diet, infections, or health conditions such as celiac disease or cystic fibrosis, though it can also be normal in some cases.

Why She Was Taken To AIIMS

Sajid Khan said that a few days later, when the family consulted the doctor again, they were advised to take Ahana to Delhi for further treatment. She was taken to AIIMS on December 19.

He said that she received good treatment there and had recovered significantly by the evening. However, later she developed complications, and on the night of December 21, she passed away.

When NDTV asked Sajid Khan whether any doctor had written or stated that junk food caused Ahana's death, he said no such statement was made.

Doctors have stated that the cause of death was cardiac arrest. When NDTV asked how the claim about junk food arose despite doctors not mentioning it, Sajid Khan said that since Ahana had been eating junk food continuously for five to six years and did not like home-cooked food, he personally believes this was the reason for her death.

In other words, the claims circulating in some media reports and on social media are incorrect. They have no scientific basis, nor have doctors made such claims. The explanation given by the family is their personal opinion.

Can Eating Fast Food Cause Death? Doctors Dismiss Claims

Dr. Piyush Ranjan, Vice Chairman of the Institute of Liver, Gastroenterology, and Pancreatico-Biliary Sciences at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, said that the claim that someone can die directly from eating fast food is incorrect.

He explained that eating fast food does not directly cause the intestines to rupture. The most common cause of intestinal rupture is an obstruction in the intestines. Excessive consumption of fast food can slow digestion, which in some cases may increase the risk of intestinal blockage.

Dr. Ranjan added that eating fast food and highly processed foods can lead to malnutrition, liver problems, obesity, and digestive issues such as gas, diarrhoea, acid reflux, and GERD.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.