Lifestyle Coach Reveals Smart Hacks To Enjoy Junk Food Guilt-Free

Losing weight comes with several challenges. Let us be honest – sticking to a strict gym routine and diet is not exactly a cakewalk. Everyone craves junk food once in a while. But worry not! Lifestyle coach Anu Tripathi has shared some helpful tips on Instagram about how to enjoy junk food without gaining weight.

According to her, here are 5 simple, science-backed habits to stay fit:

1. Prioritize NEAT (Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis)

Your body naturally burns more calories – around 10 to 15 percent more – through everyday movements like walking, standing, or even fidgeting.

What to do: Try to walk at least 8,000 steps daily, take the stairs instead of the elevator and make sure I move around every hour. Skip the elevator when you can, stand while working, or take calls while walking.

2. Never eat junk food on an empty stomach

Eating foods high in sugar or fat on an empty stomach can cause a quick spike in blood sugar, followed by a crash. This leads to increased fat storage and more cravings.

What to do: Before eating anything indulgent, make sure to have a snack rich in protein and fibre, such as yoghurt, a boiled egg, or a handful of nuts. Eat a small salad or a few almonds before junk food – you will feel the difference.

3. Include strength training in weekly routine

Muscle burns more calories than fat, even when you are at rest. This helps keep your metabolism active and prevents fat gain, even on days when you eat out.

What to do: Focus on lifting weights or strength training about three to four times a week. Start with simple bodyweight exercises like squats and push-ups.

4. Eat smart to avoid insulin spikes

When blood sugar levels rise and fall quickly, it can lead to fat storage, cravings and a sluggish metabolism. Manage this by always combining carbs with protein and fiber to slow digestion.

What to do: While eating something like pizza, pair it with a side of protein or a fresh salad to balance things out. Never eat refined carbs on their own. Always pair them with something high in protein or fibre to feel full and satisfied for longer.

5. Stay hydrated and support digestion

Dehydration can make your metabolism slow down and may even cause you to mistake thirst for hunger. Poor hydration also affects digestion and can leave you feeling bloated.

What to do: Drink between 2.5 to 3 litres of water every day and sometimes sip on cumin or ginger water to aid digestion. Start your day with warm cumin water and make sure to sip water regularly throughout the day.

Follow these tips for better health if you crave junk food.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.