Home-Cooked Doesnt Always Mean Healthy, Warns Expert, Calls For Conscious Eating

For decades, “ghar ka khana” has been considered the gold standard of healthy eating in Indian households. Home-cooked meals are often assumed to be safer, more nutritious and inherently balanced. However, dermatologist Gurveen Waraich challenges this deeply ingrained belief, urging people to look beyond comfort and tradition and focus instead on conscious, mindful eating choices. For a long time, "ghar ka khana" in Indian families has been synonymous with health. Food cooked at home is generally regarded as intrinsically well-balanced, safe and wholesome. Nevertheless, the dermatologist has questioned this notion by a significant margin. In a recent Instagram video, the skin doctor says that merely eating at home does not guarantee optimum health unless it is paired with mindful dietary decisions.

Dr Waraich emphasises in her video that the biggest misconception many people have is assuming that eating at home automatically means eating healthy. As a result, they often overlook issues such as excess sugar intake, protein deficiency and meal imbalance.

“Just because you're eating ghar ka khana doesn't automatically make it healthy,” she says, highlighting how routine habits often escape scrutiny.

She explains that consuming four cups of sugar-filled tea at home does not make them healthy, especially when sweetened with shakkar or jaggery (gud).

The dermatologist also addresses the widespread misunderstanding around protein intake. She explains that relying solely on dal for protein is insufficient, particularly for adults who need adequate high-quality protein for hormone balance, muscle maintenance and skin health.

Similarly, while homemade and comforting, popular breakfast staples like aloo paratha may not support long-term health if consumed regularly without balance.

Dr Waraich underlines that awareness is the key to truly healthy eating, which goes beyond where the food is prepared. “Healthy is not just home cooked meal, healthy is conscious eating,” she says.

Dr Waraich raises several important questions: Do you limit how many cups of tea you drink each day? Do you ensure that every meal includes a portion of high-protein food? Do you drink enough water throughout the day?

She also draws attention to commonly overlooked lifestyle-related dietary gaps, such as eating heavy meals late at night, consuming fried foods frequently and excessive sugar intake. She adds that cooking at home must go hand in hand with eating light at night, limiting fried foods and being mindful of portion sizes.

Dr Waraich's message reinforces that what truly matters is nutritional quality, adequate protein, hydration and consistency – regardless of whether the food is prepared at home or outside.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.